MIAMI, June 13 The Carnival Triumph cruise ship
returned to service on Thursday, four months after an engine
room left 4,000 passengers and crew adrift in the Gulf of Mexico
without electricity and adequate sanitation.
Triumph underwent $115 million in repairs and upgrades,
including several new entertainment features, the company said
in a statement.
The incident prompted Carnival Cruise Lines to announce a
$300 million "enhancement" of its 24-ship fleet, including a
major re-wiring of engine rooms, the addition of backup power
generators and new fire safety equipment.
The parent company of Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival Corp
, is also conducting an operational review of its 10
brands and 101 ships - at an expected cost of $600 million to
$700 million.
The reconfiguration of Triumph's engine room involved
re-routing an extensive network of electrical cables that power
the ship's propulsion and on-board hotel services, including
cabin toilets, cooking facilities and air conditioning.
The February accident, which was the second major power loss
on one of its ships in little more than two years, made negative
headlines around the world as passengers camped out on deck
without hot food or working toilets.
In November 2010, an engine fire on the Carnival Splendor
crippled its propulsion system and knocked out most of its power
while it was off the Pacific coast of Mexico.
The enhancement program also involves placing additional
emergency diesel generators on the upper deck, and fire safety
upgrades of all 24 ships in Carnival's fleet. That included
upgrading the fleet's "water mist" fire suppression systems with
the latest technology.
Carnival ships already have emergency generators designed to
provide power to the ship's safety systems. The additional
generators will allow Carnival to provide more essential hotel
services, such as elevators, cabin toilets and cooking
facilities, in the event of another loss of power.
The Triumph has since returned to its home port in
Galveston, Texas, from where it departed for a four-day cruise
to Mexico on Thursday.
Carnival Corp also operates the Holland America and Costa
cruise lines.
Shares of Carnival closed up $1.20, or 3.67 percent, at
$33.92 on Thursday.