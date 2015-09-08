By Greg Roumeliotis
| ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept 8
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept 8 About
4,500 passengers and crew were stranded in the U.S. Virgin
Islands for a second day after an engine fire on board a cruise
ship operated by Carnival Corp.
The company said on Tuesday that a team of experts,
including representatives of the U.S. Coast Guard, had boarded
the Carnival Liberty to assess damage to the engine area. There
were no injuries to guests or crew.
Passengers and crew were told to evacuate onshore on Monday
after thick black smoke was seen rising from the ship while it
was docked in St. Thomas, a Reuters reporter on board the vessel
said. Staff distributed water and snacks in the port.
The fire was extinguished by the ship's automated
suppression system, Carnival said. The cause has yet to be
determined and the company has yet to inform passengers of its
plans beyond Tuesday.
The Carnival Liberty set sail from San Juan, Puerto Rico, on
Sunday with 3,346 guests and 1,150 crew on board, Carnival said.
It was a day into a week-long Caribbean cruise when the fire
broke out.
Passengers were transferred to nearby hotels, where movies
were screened and a buffet was served before returning to spend
the night on the ship. On Tuesday, every passenger was offered
$150 credit to spend on board and free transportation into town.
The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement that marine safety
investigators were on the scene in St. Thomas to assess damage
and to determine the cause of the fire.
Engine room fires have disrupted other cruises in recent
years. In 2013, the Carnival Triumph was rendered out of
service, leaving about 4,000 people adrift in the Gulf of Mexico
without power or adequate sanitation. (reut.rs/1Ova1wR)
Later that year, a fire aboard a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
ship forced it to dock at Freeport in the Bahamas.(reut.rs/1iuFPYw)
In 2010, an engine fire crippled the Carnival Splendor's
propulsion system and knocked out most of its power off the
Pacific coast of Mexico.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin
Islands; Writing by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing
by Robin Paxton)