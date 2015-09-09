(Corrects 9th paragraph to remove extraneous word "the")
By Greg Roumeliotis
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept 8 An
engine fire on board a cruise ship operated by Carnival Corp
left about 4,500 passengers and crew stranded in the
U.S. Virgin Islands for a second day on Tuesday and forced the
cruise operator to cut the trip short.
The Carnival Liberty set sail from San Juan, Puerto Rico, on
Sunday with 3,346 guests and 1,150 crew on board and was a day
into a week-long Caribbean cruise when the fire broke out.
The fire was extinguished by the ship's automated
suppression system, Carnival said. No guests or crew were
injured.
Passengers and crew were told to evacuate onshore on Monday
after thick black smoke was seen rising from the ship while it
was docked in St. Thomas, a Reuters reporter on board the vessel
said. Staff distributed water and snacks in the port.
Passengers were transferred to nearby hotels, where movies
were screened and a buffet was served before they returned to
spend the night on the ship. On Tuesday, every passenger was
offered $150 credit to spend on board and free transportation
into town.
Carnival said passengers will get a full refund as well as
be offered a 50 percent discount on a future cruise.
"I could feel worse but I still see it as a free cruise,"
said passenger Elaine Myers, a 21-year-old student from Kansas
City, Missouri. "What is important is that nobody died or got
hurt in the fire."
Carnival said a team of experts, including U.S. Coast Guard
representatives, had boarded to assess damage and that the ship
would set sail for San Juan once it received clearance from
authorities.
Guests can opt to leave the cruise or travel back to San
Juan and explore the city till Sunday, the company said. If the
ship is not cleared to leave St. Thomas by Tuesday evening,
Carnival said it would fly all guests home.
The aborted cruise and related expenses might have a "small"
financial impact, if any, on Carnival, company spokesman Roger
Frizzell said.
Engine room fires have disrupted other cruises in recent
years. In 2013, the Carnival Triumph was rendered out of
service, leaving about 4,000 people adrift in the Gulf of Mexico
without power or adequate sanitation.
Later that year, a fire aboard a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
ship forced it to dock at Freeport in the
Bahamas.(reut.rs/1iuFPYw)
In 2010, an engine fire crippled the Carnival Splendor's
propulsion system and knocked out most of its power off the
Pacific coast of Mexico.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin
Islands; Writing by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing
by Robin Paxton and Savio D'Souza)