UPDATE 3-Zodiac aims to complete Safran deal, CEO offers to go
* Shares recover partially after sharp fall on Thursday (Updates shares, detail on special adviser)
Sept 23 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported a 4.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its Asia cruises.
The company's net income rose to $1.25 billion, or $1.60 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31 from $934 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $4.95 billion from $4.73 billion, a year earlier.
Carnival's shares rose 3.4 percent to $41.73 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Shares recover partially after sharp fall on Thursday (Updates shares, detail on special adviser)
MILAN, April 28 Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Friday it had moved forward its plans to list on a stock exchange to the last quarter of 2017 and its controlling Chinese investor was willing to cut its stake to below 50 percent in the initial public offering (IPO).