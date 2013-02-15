DETROIT Feb 15 A wide-ranging probe of price
fixing in a variety of car parts has expanded to product
segments not yet disclosed, a top U.S. Department of Justice
official said on Friday.
"The investigation is broader than what we've announced so
far," Scott Hammond, deputy assistant attorney general in the
antitrust division, told reporters in Detroit. He declined to
provide further detail or predict when the probe would close.
Nine auto parts makers - Tokai Rika, Autoliv
, TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Co Ltd,
Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Denso
Corp, Yazaki Corp and G.S. Electech - have pleaded
guilty.
The U.S. Justice Department is working with antitrust
officials in Japan and Europe on the probe. It initially
confirmed it was conducting a price-fixing investigation in
February 2010 and has imposed $809 million in fines to date,
including $470 million against Yazaki, Hammond said during a
speech to the State Bar of Michigan.
Twelve people have pleaded guilty and 10, all from Japan,
have surrendered to U.S. jurisdiction and are serving jail terms
of one to two years, he said.
"It's still very much ongoing, but it already appears to be
the biggest criminal antitrust investigation that we've ever
encountered," Hammond said. "I say (it is) the biggest with
respect to the impact on U.S. business and consumers, and the
number of companies and executives that are subject to the
investigation."
Hammond also said the investigation, which involves billions
of dollars in commerce, could expand to new companies. "The
investigation has grown in terms of the discovery of additional
wrongdoing affecting additional products," he told reporters.
Automakers have cooperated in the probe, but he declined to
provide further detail, Hammond said.