By Ted Galen Carpenter
NEW YORK Oct 11 In every U.S. presidential
election, the major party candidates vie to see who can appear
tougher on China. Once the election is over, however, the
substance of U.S. policy toward China usually changes little and
is far more pragmatic than the campaign rhetoric. There are
ominous signs, though, that things could be different this time.
The accusations have been among the most caustic ever.
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney has denounced the
Obama administration for being "a near-supplicant to Beijing" on
trade matters, human rights and security issues. An Obama ad
accuses Romney of shipping U.S. jobs to China through his
activities at the Bain Capital financier group, and Democrats
charge that Romney as president would not protect U.S. firms
from China's depredations.
In large measure these jabs resemble a quadrennial political
ritual. Ronald Reagan repeatedly criticized President Jimmy
Carter for establishing diplomatic relations with Beijing. Bill
Clinton excoriated the "butchers of Beijing" in the 1992
campaign and promised to stand up to the Chinese government on
both trade and human rights issues. Candidate Barack Obama
labeled President George W. Bush "a patsy" in dealing with China
and promised to go "to the mat" over Beijing's "unfair" trade
practices.
Obama highlighted his decision to impose tariffs on Chinese
tires in a recent campaign speech. The administration, he said,
had decided to file two complaints with the World Trade
Organization over Beijing's allegedly illegal subsidies to
China's automobile industries. It was no coincidence that Obama
announced this in Ohio, a battleground state where the auto
parts industry is a major component of the economy.
Chinese leaders have learned to regard this quadrennial
anti-China rhetoric with a mixture of patience and bemusement.
They note that despite Clinton's fiery comments, U.S.-China
trade soared during his administration, and after the first year
or so, criticism about Beijing's human rights policies virtually
disappeared. Bilateral relations during the Reagan
administration were exceptionally good, as the two governments
cooperated to contain the Soviet Union's power.
There are indications, though, that the current campaign
hostility toward China may be more than the usual political
posturing. Romney's advisers include several prominent
anti-China hawks - including former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton
and Princeton professor Aaron Friedberg. And the Obama
administration has already taken a number of actions that
suggest a change in the substance as well as the tone of U.S.
policy. The imposition of tariffs and the WTO suits are examples
in the economic realm, but shifts in Washington's security
policies are even more evident.
The much-cited U.S. "strategic pivot" to East Asia is
clearly motivated by worries about China's growing power.
Washington has also become far more involved in the territorial
disputes between China and several Southeast Asian nations over
the South China Sea, and between China and Japan over islands in
the East China Sea. In both cases, the Obama administration has
taken positions hostile to Beijing's interests. This appears to
be a bipartisan development: The GOP platform includes a
provision explicitly condemning Beijing's "destabilizing claims
in the South China Sea."
Bipartisan hostility toward China is also evident in the new
report from the House intelligence committee that accuses
China's giant global telecommunications company, Huawei, of
cyber-espionage and generally posing a threat to U.S. security.
That report is likely to lead to significant restrictions on
Huawei's business in the U.S.
Such attitudes provoke China's leaders and public.
Washington's implicit tilt toward Japan in the East China Sea
controversy led to anti-U.S. demonstrations in several Chinese
cities last month - including an attack on the U.S. ambassador's
car as it sought to re-enter the embassy compound in Beijing.
China bashing may have become something other than a
periodic political sport. Persistent U.S. economic woes,
combined with China's breathtaking economic achievements, have
made China a convenient scapegoat for numerous American
political constituencies.
The need to borrow vast sums of money from China to fund the
U.S. budget deficit adds to the sense of vulnerability and
resentment. Beijing's growing regional and global clout
strengthens U.S. worries about China displacing the U.S. as the
world's leading power.
Those factors are very real, and are far stronger than in
previous decades. They're also unlikely to fade once the
election is over. So bilateral relations may be in for a very
rough period - no matter who is president come January.