Jan 26 Titanium alloys maker Carpenter
Technology's second-quarter profit beat analysts'
estimates, helped by higher sales of its special alloys,
titanium and powder metals.
The company said sales in the aerospace & defense market
rose 25 percent as demand for titanium rose.
Titanium is used for fasteners in aircraft. About two-thirds
of all titanium produced in the world is used in aircraft
engines.
Net profit rose to $23.6 million, or 52 cents a share, from
$9.3 million, or 21 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 57 cents a share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $431.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 51
cents a share, on revenue of $434.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1
646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters
Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)