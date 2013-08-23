BRIEF-Crown Resorts enters equity swap for its shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment
* Entered into a cash-settled equity swap in respect of its shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited
Aug 23 Carpetright PLC : * Has received a letter from the Office of Fair Trading relating to pricing
practices * Co-operating fully with the OFT and will respond to the letter in due course * No suggestion in the letter of Carpetright having behaved in a manner which
SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazilian beef exporting group Abiec has kept its 2017 export projections unchanged at 1.5 million tons despite a sharp drop in March shipments caused by a federal police probe into alleged corruption and bribes targeting food-sanitation inspectors.
SAO PAULO, March 28 Amazon.com Inc has dived into a spirited debate about graffiti in Brazil's biggest city, drawing a pointed response on Tuesday from Sao Paulo's mayor, who called the company "opportunist" and challenged it to make a public donation.