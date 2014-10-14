Oct 14 Carpetright Plc

* Like-For-Like sales for 11 weeks to 11 oct in uk increased by 7.0%

* Full year guidance of a decline in gross profit percentage of between 50 and 100 basis points remains unchanged

* In local currency terms, like-for-like sales in rest of europe (netherlands, belgium and republic of ireland) decreased 0.5% on year

* Full year profit expectations are unchanged

* Full year profit expectations are unchanged