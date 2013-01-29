UPDATE 1-China's Fortune Fountain Capital to buy French crystal maker Baccarat
* Financial firm pledges to accelerate international development
LONDON Jan 29 Carpetright PLC : * Q3 uk like-for-like sales increased by 3.2% * Like-for-like sales in the rest of Europe decreased by 11.5% * Group result for the year to date is in line with management's expectations
* Financial firm pledges to accelerate international development
June 2 FIERATEX SA: * SAYS WILL NOT PAY DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2swKs9A Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)