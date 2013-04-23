BRIEF-Henan Rebecca Hair Products to pay annual div for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
April 23 Carpetright PLC : * Result for the financial year to date is in line with management's
expectations. * Like-for-like sales (note 2) in the UK increased by 5.6% * Sales in the uk increased by 4.4% * Like-for-like sales in the rest of Europe decreased by 10.2%. total sales
declined by 10.2%. * FY gross profit percentage improvement view is now in range of 225-250 basis
points above prior year
* Signs credit facility agreement with National Bank of Kuwait for 105 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 645,498 dinars versus 892,487 dinars year ago