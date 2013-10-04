LONDON Oct 4 Carpetright, Britain's
biggest floor coverings retailer, has warned on year profit and
parted company with its chief executive.
The firm said on Friday CEO Darren Shapland will step down
from his role with immediate effect, replaced by chairman and
founder Philip Harris, who will become full time executive
chairman.
Graham Harris, currently Carpetright's trading director,
will join the board and become chief operating officer.
The firm added that as a result of a combination of a softer
UK market and a further step down in the Netherlands, it was
likely full year profit will be significantly below previous
expectations.
In the 10 weeks to Sept. 29 sales at stores open over a year
were down 2.5 percent in the UK and down 7.6 percent in the Rest
of Europe division made up of the Netherlands, Belgium and
Ireland.