LONDON May 21 Carpetright, Britain's
biggest floor coverings retailer, named retail veteran Wilf
Walsh as its new chief executive on Wednesday, drafted in to
steady the group which has repeatedly downgraded forecasts.
Walsh has previously worked at betting group Coral and music
and video retailer HMV. Carpetright, which in March cut its
annual profit forecast for the third time in less than six
months, said its chairman and major shareholder Philip Harris
would also step down in September.
Harris, who has been selling carpets for over half a
century, returned to the company as executive chairman in
October last year after the company parted ways with its then
head Darren Shapland.
Harris had originally stepped down as chief executive after
24 years at the helm in 2012.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)