By James Davey
LONDON, April 24 Carpetright,
Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer, warned on profit for
the second time this year, blaming disappointing bed sales and a
deterioration in trading in Holland and Belgium.
Shares in the firm, which has issued a string of profit
alerts over the last 18 months, fell 4 percent on Tuesday after
it forecast pretax profits for the year ending April 2012 would
be in a range of 3-4 million pounds ($4.8-6.4 million).
After a warning in January analysts had trimmed forecasts to
6-8 million pounds.
Carpetright started selling beds three years ago to
diversify its business hit hard by the economic downturn as
consumers reined in spending on discretionary items.
"In three years we've grown a bed business from nothing to
25 million pounds worth of sales. It's just been a little bit
disappointing in terms of not kicking on as much as we thought
it would in the last quarter," finance director Neil Page told
Reuters.
He said initiatives planned to improve the beds performance
included a better frame range, more promotion of roll-up
mattresses and a step-up in advertising.
However, analysts said management credibility was wearing
thin after the latest alert.
"With hindsight, the bed market looks an even more
deferrable area of spending than carpets," said independent
retail analyst Nick Bubb.
Shares in Carpetright were down 23.5 pence to 585 pence at
0853 GMT, valuing the business at about 391 million pounds.
Around a quarter of the equity is owned by the family of the
firm's founder, chairman and CEO Philip Harris, while Bill
Gates, America's richest man, owns about 6 percent.
"Carpetright's recovery has not panned out as expected,
primarily because the consumer recession has been deeper and
more prolonged than expected," said Panmure Gordon analyst
Philip Dorgan, who expects pretax profit forecasts for 2012-13
to fall considerably, possibly to around 9 million pounds.
Overall sales at Carpetright's British stores open over a
year rose 1.4 percent in the 11 weeks to April 14, the bulk of
its fiscal fourth quarter. That compared with a third quarter
fall of 0.5 percent.
However, like-for-like sales in Carpetright's Europe
division (Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands) fell 4.4
percent, having been up 0.3 percent in the previous quarter.
"The fragile confidence of our customers continues to
produce a weak and volatile floorcoverings market," said Harris,
although he was "cautiously optimistic" the positive UK
like-for-like sales trend will continue into the new financial
year.
Last Friday official data showed British retail sales saw
their biggest rise in more than a year in March, boosted by
panic buying of petrol.
However, a survey on Monday showed Britons became more
worried about their finances in April, showing consumer morale
remains fragile.