* Sees year profit of 3-4 mln stg

* Says bed sales below forecast

* Q4 UK like-for-like sales up 1.4 pct

* Q4 Europe division lfl sales down 4.4 pct

* Shares down 4 pct

By James Davey

LONDON, April 24 Carpetright, Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer, warned on profit for the second time this year, blaming disappointing bed sales and a deterioration in trading in Holland and Belgium.

Shares in the firm, which has issued a string of profit alerts over the last 18 months, fell 4 percent on Tuesday after it forecast pretax profits for the year ending April 2012 would be in a range of 3-4 million pounds ($4.8-6.4 million).

After a warning in January analysts had trimmed forecasts to 6-8 million pounds.

Carpetright started selling beds three years ago to diversify its business hit hard by the economic downturn as consumers reined in spending on discretionary items.

"In three years we've grown a bed business from nothing to 25 million pounds worth of sales. It's just been a little bit disappointing in terms of not kicking on as much as we thought it would in the last quarter," finance director Neil Page told Reuters.

He said initiatives planned to improve the beds performance included a better frame range, more promotion of roll-up mattresses and a step-up in advertising.

However, analysts said management credibility was wearing thin after the latest alert.

"With hindsight, the bed market looks an even more deferrable area of spending than carpets," said independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.

Shares in Carpetright were down 23.5 pence to 585 pence at 0853 GMT, valuing the business at about 391 million pounds.

Around a quarter of the equity is owned by the family of the firm's founder, chairman and CEO Philip Harris, while Bill Gates, America's richest man, owns about 6 percent.

"Carpetright's recovery has not panned out as expected, primarily because the consumer recession has been deeper and more prolonged than expected," said Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan, who expects pretax profit forecasts for 2012-13 to fall considerably, possibly to around 9 million pounds.

Overall sales at Carpetright's British stores open over a year rose 1.4 percent in the 11 weeks to April 14, the bulk of its fiscal fourth quarter. That compared with a third quarter fall of 0.5 percent.

However, like-for-like sales in Carpetright's Europe division (Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands) fell 4.4 percent, having been up 0.3 percent in the previous quarter.

"The fragile confidence of our customers continues to produce a weak and volatile floorcoverings market," said Harris, although he was "cautiously optimistic" the positive UK like-for-like sales trend will continue into the new financial year.

Last Friday official data showed British retail sales saw their biggest rise in more than a year in March, boosted by panic buying of petrol.

However, a survey on Monday showed Britons became more worried about their finances in April, showing consumer morale remains fragile.