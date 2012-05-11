LONDON May 11 Philip Harris is to step down as chief executive of Carpetright, Britain's biggest floor coverings firm, after 24 years at the helm, and will be succeeded by a former finance director of supermarket J Sainsbury.

Carpetright said on Friday that Harris, who founded the group in 1988 and has been selling carpets for over half a century, would remain as chairman.

Harris, a self-made millionaire, prominent education philanthropist and supporter of Britain's ruling Conservative Party who sits in the upper house of Parliament, will be 70 this year.

Carpetright, which has issued two profit warnings this year as cash-strapped Britons cut back on discretionary spending, said Darren Shapland, currently a non-executive director, would take over as CEO on May 14.

Shapland was the firm's finance director from 2002 to 2005, leaving to join Sainsbury, initially as FD and then as group development director.

"He (Harris) is a hard act to follow," said Sheila Noakes, Carpetright's senior independent director, who will also assume the role of deputy chairman from May 14.

A spokesman for Carpetright said Harris would initially work four days a week as chairman before gradually reducing his day-to-day role.

Harris' son Martin is the firm's commercial director.

Shares in Carpetright were up 0.5 percent at 621 pence at 1046 GMT, valuing the business at about 421 million pounds ($680 million).