* Group result for the year to date in line with its
expectations
* FY view remains unchanged
* Q2 LfL sales in UK up 0.6 pct, Europe down 12.7 pct
* Sees continued deterioration of consumer confidence in The
Netherlands
LONDON, Oct 16 Carpetright, Britain's
biggest floor covering retailer, posted a small rise in
underlying second quarter sales at its core UK business, as the
rollout of store refurbishments and its laminate and bed ranges
helped boost trading.
The group on Tuesday said sales at British stores open for
more than a year rose by 0.6 percent in the 12 weeks to October
13, its fiscal second quarter, compared with a 1.7 percent rise
in the first quarter of the year.
Total sales in the UK fell by 0.6 percent due to a
year-n-year reduction in store numbers.
"Whilst the underlying floor coverings market remains
volatile, our self-help actions such as the development of our
bed proposition, extension of our laminate range to more stores
and the impact of our store refurbishment programme, continue to
deliver positive results," Chief Executive Darren Shapland said.
Like-for-like sales in its 141-store European unit -
Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands - fell by 12.7 percent,
having fallen 6.3 percent in the previous quarter, reflecting
weak consumer confidence in the Netherlands in particular.
The group, which makes around 80 percent of sales in the UK
from 484 stores, said its expectations for the full-year
remained unchanged.
Carpetright is expected to deliver a pretax profit for the
full-year of 10.54 million pounds ($16.92 million), according to
a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
Shares in Carpetright closed at 699.5 pence on Monday, up 33
percent on a year ago, valuing the business at around 470
million pounds.