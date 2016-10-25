LONDON Oct 25 Carpetright said the
fall in the pound had increased the costs of the carpets and
floor coverings it imports into its British stores, resulting in
a squeeze in its gross profit margin in the country by up to 2
percent for the year.
The company, however, said trade in its 137 stores in the
rest of Europe had continued to improve, helping it stick to its
expectations to deliver full-year pretax profit in line with
market expectations, which stands at 18.5 million pounds ($22.6
million).
"Trading conditions in the UK in the first-half reflect
variable consumer demand and increased competitive pressures,"
Chief Executive Wilf Walsh said in a trading update for the 25
weeks to Oct. 22.
The group said like-for-like sales in Britain, where it has
429 stores, fell 2.9 percent in the period. It said, however,
the first stores of the 100 stores it plans to refurbish this
year were outperforming other stores in the estate.
Shares in Carpetright, which have fallen 65 percent in the
last 12 months, were trading at 18-year lows after the update on
Thursday. They were down 5 percent at 186 pence at 0730 GMT.
Analysts at Peel Hunt said the gross margin decline, from
the company's previous guidance of flat to -50 basis points, had
provided a catalyst to downgrade their expectation for pretax
profit for the year to 16.5 million pounds.
($1 = 0.8180 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)