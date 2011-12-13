* H1 pretax profit 1.4 mln stg vs 10.0 mln stg

* H1 sales down 3.9 pct at 238.4 mln stg

* Expects to meet full-year expectations

* Shares rise more than 9 pct to 432.1

* Says will not pay interim dividend

By Alessandra Prentice

LONDON, Dec 13, Carpetright, Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer, posted the worst first-half performance in its history as a listed company and said it expected better trading in the second half due to improved margins and marketing.

Carpetright shares jumped more than 9 percent to 432.1 pence on Tuesday, as it said it was on track to meet full-year expectations despite challenging trading conditions, and investors estimated the worst could be behind the group.

"Going into the important January sales period, we are very confident that we will improve our performance in the second half," Group Finance Director Neil Page told Reuters, saying a recent decline in carpet raw material prices would improve profitability.

The firm, which has issued a string of profit warnings in recent months, the latest in October, said it made a underlying pretax profit of 1.4 million pounds ($2.19 million) in the 26 weeks to Oct. 29.

That compares with a profit of 10.0 million pounds in the same period last year.

Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan upgraded the company to hold from sell, saying there was room to improve on the poor first-half results, which were in line with Panmure Gordon forecasts.

"While management optimism may not come through in second-half numbers, there are grounds for supposing that these figures represent the nadir," Dorgan said in a note.

The carpet company, which bought bed retailer Sleepright in 2008, said it had developed a new bed range and planned to streamline its bed and carpet marketing campaigns.

Group sales fell 3.9 percent to 238.4 million pounds, with sales at stores open over a year down 2.4 percent at UK stores and down 0.3 percent in the Rest of Europe division.

Carpetright, which listed in 1993 and trades from around 650 stores in Britain, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, said it would open three more stores outside the UK in the second half.

The company said it would not pay an interim dividend, in line with analyst expectations.

Many retailers across Europe are struggling as shoppers' disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, subdued wages growth and government austerity measures.

Last week outdoor goods firm Blacks Leisure put itself up for sale and shoe shop group Barratts collapsed into administration, threatening nearly 4,000 jobs.

Carpetright has been particularly hard hit because of a stagnant housing market and as consumers have cut back most on large purchases like carpets that can be deferred.

The company said data showed a recent increase in the number of housing transactions and mortgage approvals, which are useful indicators of consumer demand in the soft furnishings sector.

"Mortgage approvals have recently shown some encouraging signs of improvement,...(but) given the short period of improvement seen to date it remains premature to call a wider recovery in sentiment," the company said.