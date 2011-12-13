* H1 pretax profit 1.4 mln stg vs 10.0 mln stg
* H1 sales down 3.9 pct at 238.4 mln stg
* Expects to meet full-year expectations
* Shares rise more than 9 pct to 432.1
* Says will not pay interim dividend
By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, Dec 13, Carpetright,
Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer, posted the worst
first-half performance in its history as a listed company and
said it expected better trading in the second half due to
improved margins and marketing.
Carpetright shares jumped more than 9 percent to 432.1 pence
on Tuesday, as it said it was on track to meet full-year
expectations despite challenging trading conditions, and
investors estimated the worst could be behind the group.
"Going into the important January sales period, we are very
confident that we will improve our performance in the second
half," Group Finance Director Neil Page told Reuters, saying a
recent decline in carpet raw material prices would improve
profitability.
The firm, which has issued a string of profit warnings in
recent months, the latest in October, said it made a underlying
pretax profit of 1.4 million pounds ($2.19 million) in the 26
weeks to Oct. 29.
That compares with a profit of 10.0 million pounds in the
same period last year.
Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan upgraded the company to
hold from sell, saying there was room to improve on the poor
first-half results, which were in line with Panmure Gordon
forecasts.
"While management optimism may not come through in
second-half numbers, there are grounds for supposing that these
figures represent the nadir," Dorgan said in a note.
The carpet company, which bought bed retailer Sleepright in
2008, said it had developed a new bed range and planned to
streamline its bed and carpet marketing campaigns.
Group sales fell 3.9 percent to 238.4 million pounds, with
sales at stores open over a year down 2.4 percent at UK stores
and down 0.3 percent in the Rest of Europe division.
Carpetright, which listed in 1993 and trades from around 650
stores in Britain, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, said it
would open three more stores outside the UK in the second half.
The company said it would not pay an interim dividend, in
line with analyst expectations.
Many retailers across Europe are struggling as shoppers'
disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, subdued wages
growth and government austerity measures.
Last week outdoor goods firm Blacks Leisure put
itself up for sale and shoe shop group Barratts collapsed into
administration, threatening nearly 4,000 jobs.
Carpetright has been particularly hard hit because of a
stagnant housing market and as consumers have cut back most on
large purchases like carpets that can be deferred.
The company said data showed a recent increase in the number
of housing transactions and mortgage approvals, which are useful
indicators of consumer demand in the soft furnishings sector.
"Mortgage approvals have recently shown some encouraging
signs of improvement,...(but) given the short period of
improvement seen to date it remains premature to call a wider
recovery in sentiment," the company said.