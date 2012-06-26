* FY underlying pretax profit 4 mln stg vs 16.9 mln stg last
year
* Total rev down 3 pct to 471.5 mln stg
* UK sales fall 4 pct to 381.6 mln stg
June 26 Britain's biggest floor coverings
retailer Carpetright Plc's full-year underlying profit
fell by 76 percent, weighed down by weaker UK sales.
For the full-year ended April 28, underlying profit before
tax dropped to 4 million pounds ($6.22 million) from 16.9
million pounds a year earlier.
The company's UK sales fell about 4 percent to 381.6 million
pounds, with like-for-like sales down 0.2 percent.
Total revenue fell 3 percent to 471.5 million pounds.
Carpetright had issued a series profit warnings over the
past 18 months as cash-strapped Britons cut back on
discretionary spending, and said low consumer confidence
continued to hurt the floor coverings market.
Shares in Carpetright, which have fallen 4 percent over the
past 12 months, closed at 653.5 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Monday.
