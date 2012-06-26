* FY underlying pretax profit 4 mln stg vs 16.9 mln stg last year

June 26 Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright Plc's full-year underlying profit fell by 76 percent, weighed down by weaker UK sales.

For the full-year ended April 28, underlying profit before tax dropped to 4 million pounds ($6.22 million) from 16.9 million pounds a year earlier.

The company's UK sales fell about 4 percent to 381.6 million pounds, with like-for-like sales down 0.2 percent.

Total revenue fell 3 percent to 471.5 million pounds.

Carpetright had issued a series profit warnings over the past 18 months as cash-strapped Britons cut back on discretionary spending, and said low consumer confidence continued to hurt the floor coverings market.

Shares in Carpetright, which have fallen 4 percent over the past 12 months, closed at 653.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.