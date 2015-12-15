LONDON Dec 15 Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright on Tuesday reported a 34 percent rise in first half profit, driven by improved sales in its key home market, and said it was on track to achieve full-year expectations.

Carpetright made an underlying pretax profit of 9.0 million pounds ($13.7 million) in the 26 weeks to Oct. 31, on revenue up 1.4 percent to 231.2 million pounds.

Sales at UK stores open over a year rose 3.7 percent as the firm saw further market share gains.

Like-for-like sales in Carpetright's Rest of Europe division, consisting of the Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland, increased 5.5 percent on a local currency basis.

Carpetright trades from 438 stores in the UK and 138 in the Rest of Europe division.

The current range of market expectations for the year ending 30 April 2016 is for underlying profit before tax to be 17.0-18.0 million pounds.

Shares in the firm, up a half over the last year, closed Monday at 469 pence, valuing the business at 320 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6594 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)