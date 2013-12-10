BRIEF-Apft bhd says resignation of Lee Eng Thong as executive director
* Resignation of Lee Eng Thong as executive director Source (http://bit.ly/2ogdyLL) Further company coverage:
Dec 10 Carpetright PLC : * H1 underlying profit before tax 3.0 million stg versus 4.5 million stg * H1 revenue 222.2 million stg, down 2.2 percent * Hi dividend nil versus nil * Anticipates trading conditions will remain challenging * Says expectations for the year as a whole remain unchanged * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Resignation of Lee Eng Thong as executive director Source (http://bit.ly/2ogdyLL) Further company coverage:
* Zhejiang shibao- hangzhou shibao and china citic bank entered into seventeenth citic wealth management product agreement
* Received application approval notice issued by association for scp issue with aggregate amount of scp issue adjusted to not more than rmb5 billion