LONDON Jan 28 Britain's biggest floor coverings
retailer Carpetright warned on year profit for the
second time in almost four months after deteriorating trade in
the Netherlands dampened an improving performance in the UK.
The firm, whose boss Darren Shapland quit after a profit
warning in October, said on Tuesday it now expected its
full-year underlying pretax profit to be below the lower end of
current market expectations.
Analysts had been expecting a pretax profit of between 9 and
10 million pounds ($14.9-$16.6 million), according to Reuters
data.
Carpetright said sales at UK stores open at least a year
rose 1.9 percent in the 13 weeks to Jan. 25, its fiscal third
quarter, compared with a first half decline of 0.8 percent.
However, like-for-like sales in its smaller European unit -
comprising Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands - fell 7.7
percent, having fallen 8.6 percent in the first half, with the
Netherlands suffering from "extremely difficult economic
conditions".