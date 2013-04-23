LONDON, April 23 Carpetright,
Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer, said cold spring
weather drove drive up sales at its UK arm.
The company, which makes about 80 percent of its sales in
Britain, said on Tuesday that like-for like sales at UK stores
rose 5.6 percent in the 12 weeks to April 20.
Carpetright's efforts to refurbish its shops and expand its
laminate floor and bed ranges have helped the company to attract
shoppers over the past year despite tough trading conditions
caused by a squeeze on consumers' disposable incomes.
"Whilst the recent cold spring weather has been positive to
our sales, we believe this performance reflects the continued
success of our programme of self-help initiatives," Chief
Executive Darren Shapland said.
Shapland said the company saw a gross profit percentage
improvement on margins for the year in the range of 225-250
basis points above the prior year.
However, like-for-like sales in Carpetright's Europe
division - made up of Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands -
fell 10.2 percent, dragged down by weak trading in the
Netherlands, the company said.