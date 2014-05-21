BRUSSELS May 21 European Union antitrust
regulators are asking British retailers whether the
3.8-billion-pound ($6.40 billion) merger of mobile phone
retailer Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Retail
will push up the prices of mobile phones and tablets.
Carphone, Europe's largest independent mobile phone
retailer, and Europe's No. 2 electrical products group, hope the
merger will help them capitalise on the growing popularity of
smartphones connected to consumer electronics such as ovens and
fridges.
The European Commission is now examining the deal and is
scheduled to decide by June 25 whether to clear it, demand
concessions or open a lengthy investigation.
Since the merger will take out a major player the new
company could potentially exploit its bigger market share to
raise the price of mobile devices.
The review focuses on the British mobile phones and tablets
market, according to a questionnaire sent to retailers earlier
this week and seen by Reuters.
"What impact, if any, will the proposed transaction have
on... the price level for the retail sale of mobile phones and
tablets in the United Kingdom?" the document asked.
The Commission said the companies have overlapping
businesses in Britain, Ireland and Sweden. Retailers have until
Friday to respond to the questionnaire.
($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)