LONDON, July 24 Europe's biggest independent
mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse reiterated its
outlook on Wednesday after posting a better-than-expected start
to the year with first quarter organic sales up 10.6 percent.
The group, which agreed in April to take back full control
of its European retail business, said it had enjoyed strong
sales of contract services in Britain in the three months to
June 29. Analysts had expected like-for-like sales growth of 8
percent.
"We have enjoyed a good first quarter with strong
like-for-like revenue and connections growth, and we are
reiterating the guidance we gave when we presented our final
results for 2012-13 in late June," Chief Executive Roger Taylor
said.