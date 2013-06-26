LONDON, June 26 Carphone Warehouse,
Europe's biggest independent mobile phone retailer, said Andrew
Harrison would be promoted to chief executive next month as the
firm met guidance for year earnings.
The group, which in April agreed to buy back Best Buy's
stake in its European joint venture for 471 million
pounds ($726 million), said on Wednesday Harrison would take on
the CEO role at the annual shareholders' meeting on July 24.
Current CEO Roger Taylor will switch to deputy chairman on
the same date, maintaining many of his existing
responsibilities.
Taylor said the Best Buy deal meant Carphone's retail
operation formed the core of the group's business.
"It is logical, therefore, that Andrew Harrison, who has run
this business for several years, should step up to become chief
executive officer for the group," he said.
Carphone said headline earnings per share (EPS) were 12.3
pence in the year to March 31.
Though that was in line with company guidance of 11.5 pence
to 13.0 pence it was down from 12.6 pence made in the 2011-12
year.
For the 2013-14 year, it guided to headline EPS of 17 pence
to 20 pence.
Carphone also announced the formalisation of its
relationships with Media Markt/Saturn and Metro Group
in the Netherlands and Germany respectively.
The firm is paying a final dividend of 3.25 pence, taking
the full-year payout to 5 pence.
Shares in Carphone, up 59 percent over the last year, closed
Tuesday at 230 pence, valuing the business at 1.2 billion
pounds.