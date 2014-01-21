LONDON Jan 21 Carphone Warehouse, Europe's biggest independent mobile phone retailer, reiterated full-year earnings guidance after posting a rise in third quarter revenue at its main CPW Group business.

Sales at CPW Group stores open over a year rose 3.1 percent in the three months to Dec. 28, the firm said on Tuesday.

That compares to analysts' consensus forecast of 2 percent and second quarter like-for-like growth of 3.6 percent.

CPW UK like-for-like revenue rose 5 percent during the quarter.

The firm said its Virgin Mobile France joint venture showed its resilience with a stable postpay customer base in the quarter.

Carphone reiterated its full-year guidance for headline earnings per share of 17-20 pence, up from 12.3 pence in the 2012-13 year.

It also reiterated guidance for pro-forma headline earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 140-160 million pounds ($230-263 million) for CPW.

Shares in Carphone, up over a quarter over the last year, closed Monday at 279.8 pence, giving a market capitalisation of 1.6 billion pounds.