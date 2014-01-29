LONDON Jan 29 Carphone Warehouse,
Europe's No. 1 independent mobile phone retailer, has signed a
deal with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd that will see
it operate over 60 Samsung stand-alone stores across the
continent, it said on Wednesday.
Through the "preferred partner" agreement new stores selling
Samsung's full range of mobiles, tablets and laptops, will be
rolled out in the next three months across seven European
markets - the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Sweden and
the Netherlands.
Carphone said there was potential to expand the relationship
with Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone vendor.
The deal with Samsung is the latest in a series of Carphone
collaborations.
It already has relationships with Media Markt/Saturn
and Metro Group in the Netherlands and Germany
respectively.
Last week Carphone beat forecasts for third-quarter revenue
growth at its main CPW Group business, helped by growing sales
of 4G superfast mobile broadband products.
Shares in Carphone, up 19 percent over the last year, closed
Tuesday at 269.2 pence, valuing the business at 1.6 billion
pounds ($2.7 billion).