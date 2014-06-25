BRIEF-First Resources says 3m2017 crude palm oil production 161,194 tonnes vs 120,411 tonnes in 3m2016
* 3m2017 crude palm oil production 161,194 tonnes versus 120,411 tonnes in 3m2016
LONDON, June 25 The European Commission has unconditionally approved the 3.8 billion pound ($6.4 billion) merger of Britain's Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Retail , Carphone Warehouse said on Wednesday.
Carphone, Europe's biggest independent mobile phone retailer, and Dixons, Europe's second-largest electrical retailer, announced their intention to merge on May 15.
"Earlier today, the European Commission confirmed that it has unconditionally cleared the merger," Carphone said in a statement.
The merger will create a group with turnover of about 12 billion pounds, 2,900 stores and 45,000 employees. ($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)
April 24 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co said Anthem Inc, its biggest customer and one that has sued the company over claims of being overcharged, was unlikely to renew its contract after it ends in 2019.