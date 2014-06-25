LONDON, June 25 The European Commission has unconditionally approved the 3.8 billion pound ($6.4 billion) merger of Britain's Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Retail , Carphone Warehouse said on Wednesday.

Carphone, Europe's biggest independent mobile phone retailer, and Dixons, Europe's second-largest electrical retailer, announced their intention to merge on May 15.

"Earlier today, the European Commission confirmed that it has unconditionally cleared the merger," Carphone said in a statement.

The merger will create a group with turnover of about 12 billion pounds, 2,900 stores and 45,000 employees. ($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)