LONDON, June 30 Britain's Carphone Warehouse
and entrepreneur Richard Branson's Virgin Group have
agreed to sell Virgin Mobile France, their joint venture mobile
virtual network operator to Numericable for
an enterprise value of 325 million euros.
Carphone, Europe's biggest independent mobile phone
retailer, owns 46 percent of Virgin Mobile France's holding
company Omer Telecom Ltd. Branson's Virgin Group also owns 46
percent with the balance held by management.
The parties, having entered into exclusive talks with
Numericable on May 16, said on Monday they have now signed a
legally binding sale and purchase agreement.
The deal remains conditional on the approval of the French
Competition Authority.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)