LONDON Aug 8 The personal data of up to 2.4 million customers of Dixons Carphone could have been exposed in a cyber attack, the electrical goods and mobile phone retailer said on Saturday.

The group, which trades as Carphone Warehouse, Currys and PC World in the UK and Ireland, said the attack had been carried out on a division that operates websites OneStopPhoneShop.com, e2save.com and Mobiles.co.uk. It discovered the breach in one of its IT systems last week.

The division also provides services to iD Mobile, TalkTalk Mobile, Talk Mobile, and to some Carphone Warehouse customers.

The company said in a statement it took immediate action to secure the systems and launched an investigation that found data such as names, addresses and bank details for up to 2.4 million customers may have been accessed.

The encrypted credit card data of up to 90,000 customers may also be at risk, it added.

"We take the security of customer data extremely seriously, and we are very sorry that people have been affected by this attack on our systems," Group Chief Executive Sebastian James said.

"We are, of course, informing anyone that may have been affected, and have put in place additional security measures." (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)