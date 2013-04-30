BRIEF-Hubei Yichang Transportation Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
May 31 Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd :
LONDON, April 30 Carphone Warehouse Group PLC : * Shares placed at 222 pence, raising gross proceeds of approximately £105
million
May 31 Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 8 new shares/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7