By Helen Massy-Beresford

LONDON, June 14 Carphone Warehouse said revamped stores and growing sales of smartphones would improve earnings at its key European unit in 2013, helping to offset the "challenging" consumer environment.

Many European retailers are suffering as rising prices, subdued growth in wages, government austerity measures and worries about the eurozone debt crisis hurt consumer spending.

Europe's biggest independent mobile phone retailer said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at its European unit were 135 million pounds ($210.4 million) in the year to end-March, unchanged versus the previous year and at the low end of the company's 135-150 million pound forecast, as predicted.

It forecast headline EBIT of 130-150 million for the full year 2013 saying the final figure would depend on economic conditions in some continental European markets and how successfully it increases pre-pay smartphone sales.

Overall, group profit before tax surged to 762.2 million from 67.2 million the previous year, reflecting the disposal of Best Buy Mobile. The company returned 813 million pounds to shareholders from that deal.

"Looking ahead, we expect the consumer environment in Europe to remain difficult, but we see opportunities as well as challenges and we are confident in our strategic positioning and operational execution," Chief Executive Roger Taylor said in a statement.

Taylor said a lack of affordable smartphones contributed to a 5.5 percent drop in revenue at Carphone Warehouse's European unit to 3.3 billion pounds. He told an analyst briefing he expected more lower-priced smartphones to be launched in the coming months.

The shares rose 3.3 percent to 134.25 pence at 1037 GMT having fallen 22 percent in the last three months.

"The earnings guidance was reassuring," said UBS analyst Andrew Hughes.

Sales of the new Samsung Galaxy S III have gone well in its first few weeks, Taylor said, with record market share for Carphone Warehouse - " we 're delighted. It's a good rival to any market leading product."

Growth in non-mobile phone sales is also set to continue.

"We've seen about 15 percent growth in what we call non-mobile phone revenues, so that's predominantly tablets, accessories and what we call app-cessories - items that complement applications and bring them to life," Taylor said.

Revenue at the group's Virgin Mobile France unit grew 18.8 percent to 390.2 million pounds. The group said the French mobile operator had shown itself to be "very robust" in the face of increased competition af t er rival Iliad launched Free Mobile in January.

"The good news is we've got our base back to where it was before that launch," Taylor said.

The confirmation that Virgin Mobile can make progress even when a new entrant comes into the market was also encouraging, UBS' Hughes said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts wrote in a note that Virgin Mobile EBIT was slightly higher than they had expected.

The group said it would pay a 3.25 pence final dividend, taking its full-year dividend to 5 pence.

Taylor said the group was now in a "healthy" position, after the closure of the Best Buy UK trial stores.

Carphone Warehouse will launch in China at the end of June, with its partner Best Buy, with about 15 stores due to open in the following weeks.

It is also working with other potential partners in markets around the world, Taylor said, declining to name them, but adding "we're making some good progress."