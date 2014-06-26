LONDON, June 26 Carphone Warehouse,
Europe's biggest independent mobile phone retailer, met
forecasts with a 59 percent rise in annual earnings as it
prepares to merge with Dixons Retail.
Last month Carphone agreed an all-share merger with Dixons,
Europe's No. 2 electricals retailer, with the two firms seeking
to capitalise on an increasing convergence of smartphones and
consumer electronics in people's lives.
Carphone said on Thursday it made headline earnings per
share of 18.4 pence for the year to March 29.
That compares to company guidance of 17-20 pence and 11.6
pence made in the 2012-13 year.
Carphone's main CPW business made pro-forma earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of 151 million pounds versus guidance of
145-155 million pounds.
The group, which said the merger was progressing in line
with the anticipated timetable, is paying a final dividend of 4
pence, making 6 pence for the year, up 20 percent.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)