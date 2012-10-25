Oct 26 Japanese retailer Aeon Co is set
to acquire France-based Carrefour SA's Malaysian
business for slightly more than 20 billion yen ($250 million) as
part of its push into Southeast Asia, the Nikkei said.
The deal, which is expected to be completed by next week,
will make Aeon, Japan's No.1 supermarket operator, one of the
biggest retailers in Malaysia, the business daily reported.
Carrefour, the world's No. 2 retailer, has been struggling
to come up with cash to cut debt and fund the revival of its
struggling European hypermarkets.
The company said in August it would shut its two stores in
Singapore by the end of this year.
Carrefour made the announcement two years after it
unsuccessfully tried to sell its operations in Singapore and
Malaysia.
Aeon, which has overseas operations in mainland China, Hong
Kong and Thailand, plans to open stores in Indonesia, Vietnam
and Cambodia, Nikkei said.
($1 = 80.1650 Japanese yen)
