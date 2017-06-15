* Carrefour "in good hands" with Bompard -Plassat
* Bompard to take over as Chairman and CEO July 18
* Plassat confident on Carrefour's future
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, June 15 Carrefour boss Georges
Plassat ended his five-year tenure on an optimistic note on
Thursday, telling shareholders his turnaround strategy had put
the world's second-largest retailer on a growth path and that
his successor would do well.
"Alexandre Bompard will take the reins on July 18. I am
convinced he will do very well. I want to welcome him," Plassat
told the company's annual shareholders meeting, to applause.
Referring to Bompard, who attended the meeting but did not
address shareholders, Plassat told Reuters: "Carrefour is in
goods hands."
Last week, Carrefour confirmed it had chosen Bompard as its
new chairman and chief executive to succeed Plassat, who has
been at the helm since 2012.
Europe's largest retailer had been searching since October
for a successor to Plassat, 68, whose mandate as chairman and
chief executive was due to expire in May 2018.
Investors want Carrefour's new boss, who currently heads
French retailer Fnac Darty, to boost the performance
of the French hypermarkets, a task where others have struggled
or failed, and to do more in terms of its digital businesses.
"NOT STELLAR BUT GOOD"
Since taking the reins, Plassat's tenure saw signs of a
recovery at Carrefour as he focused on price cuts, expanding
into convenience shops and renovating stores.
Plassat, credited with saving Carrefour from a possible
break-up, leaves a group which has progressed in most of Europe
and in Brazil, its second-largest market, but has had a more
sluggish performance in its biggest market which is France.
In March, Carrefour reported its first fall in operating
profit since 2012, with the company's performance hampered by
its struggling French hypermarkets division.
"Carrefour has returned to growth. The figures are not
stellar but they are good. The group can look to the future with
much confidence," Plassat told shareholders, to loud applause.
Shareholders also approved a second board seat for
Peninsula, the family holding company of Brazilian billionaire
Abilio Diniz, who is Carrefour's third-largest shareholder.
Carrefour shares, which fell 14 percent last year, are up
around 2 percent so far in 2017 - underperforming a 7 percent
rise on France's benchmark CAC-40 index.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)