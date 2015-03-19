* Carrefour to open one hypermarket in Algiers by end H1
* Carrefour expanding in Africa through franchises, JVs
* Carrefour, partners eye Kenya, Ivory Coast stores in 2015
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, March 19 Carrefour is preparing
to return to Algeria after a six-year absence, as part of a
drive to tap booming consumer demand in Africa.
The world's second-largest retailer after Wal-Mart
will open a hypermarket in Algiers by the end of June, a source
close to the matter told Reuters.
The company operating the store is a joint-venture, 70
percent-owned by Carrefour Tunisia and 30 percent by a fund
controlled by the Algerian state, the source said.
Carrefour declined to comment.
Carrefour entered Algeria in 2006, teaming up with local
private holding company Arcofina. However, in 2009 the pair
ditched the venture after opening only one of a planned 18
stores. Arcofina cited development roadblocks such as
difficulties in securing land.
Rising incomes and an underdeveloped retail sector have made
Africa an important new growth destination for retailers and
consumer goods companies, with the likes of Danone,
Pernod and Diageo boosting investments to
counter weak growth in Europe.
The World Bank forecasts Algeria's economy will grow 3.3
percent this year and 3.5 percent in 2016 -- more than double
rates expected for the euro zone.
Small independent grocers dominate Algeria's retail sector,
where Carrefour would compete with Numidis, the retail unit of
agro-food conglomerate Cevital, which had a 1 percent share of
the 2014 local retail market by value, according to Euromonitor.
LOW RISK
Newcomers to Africa face many challenges including legal
hurdles, lack of available property and transport infrastructure
and setting up a reliable supplier base.
Carrefour has thus chosen to expand on the continent through
franchise deals with strong local connections to which it brings
retailing skills while keeping investment to a minimum.
This is because Europe's largest retailer has earmarked the
bulk of its tight resources for expansion in its key markets of
Europe, Brazil and China.
"Carrefour is unlikely to sustain ambitious expansion plans
for the African continent in the short-term as it already has a
lot on its plate in its key markets," said PlanetRetail analyst
Gildas Aitamer.
Carrefour has had franchise deals since 2009 with Morocco's
Label'Vie for 62 stores and in Tunisia with Ulysse
Hyper Distribution (UHD) since 1997 with 71 stores.
In east Africa, it relies on long-time partner Dubai-based
Majid al Futtaim (MAJ), its exclusive franchise holder for the
Middle East, which operates Carrefour hypermarkets in Egypt and
plans to open stores in Kenya this year.
In 2013, Carrefour teamed up with Africa-focused trading
firm CFAO to open stores in eight west African
countries. CFAO plans to open the first shopping centre in
Abidjan in the second half of 2015.
(Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark Potter)