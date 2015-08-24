PARIS Aug 24 Carrefour said on Monday
that it is in exclusive negotiations with real estate group
Altarea Cogedim to buy all of French e-commerce
company Rue du Commerce to boost its non-food online retail
business.
"With more than 5 million unique visitors per month, Rue du
Commerce is a major player in the non-food e-commerce market in
France and boasts a strong brand, significant traffic and an
extensive client base," Carrefour said in a statement.
Altarea Cogedim said in a separate statement that Rue du
Commerce, which it bought in early 2012, needed to team up with
a major retailer to reach a critical size as competition
intensifies.
The transaction is due to be completed in early 2016,
Altarea Cogedim added. The amount of the deal was not disclosed.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)