PARIS Carrefour (CARR.PA) plans to join other groups in signing an accord on fire and building safety in Bangladesh, the French retailer said on Tuesday.

The accord is aimed at preventing another disaster like last month's factory building collapse that killed more than 1,100 people.

On Monday, the world's two biggest fashion retailers, Inditex (ITX.MC) and H&M (HMb.ST), along with several other companies, backed the accord.

Carrefour also said in the statement that it had had "no commercial relations" with the local companies that were operating in the collapsed building.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)