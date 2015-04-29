* Moulin family is Carrefour's largest shareholder
* Diniz spokesman says no plans to ask for board seat at
June AGM
* Carrefour declines comment
(Adds details, Diniz spokesman)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 29 France's Moulin family, which
this year became Carrefour's top shareholder, will
request two board seats at the French retailer's next annual
shareholder meeting on June 11, a source close to the matter
said on Wednesday.
The move reflects a re-balancing of influence at Carrefour
towards retail specialists like the Moulins and Brazilian tycoon
Abilio Diniz, who this month said he had doubled his stake to
become Carrefour's fourth-largest shareholder, say analysts.
The Moulin family, which owns French department store
Galeries Lafayette, sees its investment in Carrefour
as a diversification in a retail sector it knows very well.
"Patricia Lemoine, the daughter of Ginette Moulin, and
Philippe Houze will be proposed," the source told Reuters.
Moulin is the grand-daughter of Galeries Lafayette founder
Theophile Bader. Houze, chairman of Galeries Lafayette, is her
son-in-law and has observer status on Carrefour's board.
The Moulins bought a 6.1 percent stake in Carrefour in April
2014 through their Motier holding, raising it to 9.5 percent in
January.
Other main Carrefour shareholders include Groupe Arnault,
the holding of luxury tycoon and LVMH owner Bernard
Arnault, with an 8.99 percent stake, and U.S. investment fund
Colony Capital with 5.80 percent. Groupe Arnault has two seats
on Carrefour's 14-member board and Colony one.
Earlier this month Diniz announced he had increased his
Carrefour stake to 5.07 percent.
"Diniz, it's one more brick after the Moulins towards a
reshuffling of Carrefour's capital towards pure retailers and
probably ahead of a future exit of Arnault-Colony from the
capital", said Yves Marin, senior manager at the Kurt Salmon
consultancy.
Arnault and Colony invested in Carrefour in 2007 when
Carrefour shares were around 50 euros. With a share price
currently at around 30 euros they have not yet recouped the cost
of their investments but analysts like Yves Marin think an exit
could take place in the next 18-24 months.
In early April sources had told Reuters that Diniz was in
talks to buy part or all of Arnault's stake and that he wanted a
Carrefour board seat. But Peninsula Participações, the
investment vehicle managing Diniz's fortune, had denied it.
A Paris-based spokesman for Peninsula Participaçõese, told
Reuters on Wednesday: "The information I have is that Diniz has
no plan to seek a seat at the June 11 AGM,"
Carrefour declined to comment.
A Carrefour spokeswoman said that Chairman and CEO Georges
Plassat, who has been recovering from surgery since February,
returned to his office on Monday.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan and Jon
Boyle)