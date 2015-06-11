PARIS, June 11 Carrefour shareholders on Thursday voted to grant two board seats to representatives of France's Moulin family, the French retailer's top investor.

Over 80 percent of votes cast at Carrefour's annual shareholders meeting approved two resolutions relating to the appointments.

The Moulin family, which also owns French department store Galeries Lafayette, controls 9.5 percent of Carrefour.

Shareholders approved the nomination of Patricia Lemoine, the daughter of Ginette Moulin, and of Philippe Houze, chairman of Galeries Lafayette and Lemoine's brother in law.

Ginette Moulin is the grand-daughter of Galeries Lafayette founder Theophile Bader.

Other main Carrefour shareholders include Groupe Arnault, with an 8.99 percent stake, and U.S. investment fund Colony Capital with 5.80 percent. Groupe Arnault has two seats on Carrefour's 14-member board. Colony has one.

Earlier this year Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz announced he had doubled his Carrefour stake to 5.07 percent, becoming the French retailer's fourth-largest shareholder.

