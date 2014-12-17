(Adds details throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Dec 17 Brazilian billionaire Abilio
Diniz agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in Carrefour SA's
Brazilian unit, a source with direct knowledge of the
situation said on Wednesday, potentially strengthening its
ability to take on the supermarket chain Diniz's father founded.
Under terms of the deal, Diniz, whose Peninsula
Participações holding company has been on an investing spree
over the past 18 months, will pay between 500 million euros
($615 million) and 600 million euros for the stake, said the
source, who requested anonymity because the talks are private.
A deal with Carrefour would mark Diniz's return to
retailing. The eldest son of the founder of GPA SA,
Carrefour's Brazilian arch rival, he left the company in
September last year to turn around BRF SA, a
Brazilian processed foods company that is the world's No. 1
poultry producer.
The transaction does not include Carrefour's Atacadão
warehouse retailer, according to the source.
The stake will give Diniz the right to appoint two members
to the board of directors of Carrefour's Brazil unit but no
"management rights," the source said.
A spokeswoman for Península declined to comment, as did
Carrefour through media officials based in Paris and São Paulo.
Diniz had already teamed up with buyout firm Tarpon
Investimentos SA in a recent purchase of Carrefour
stock.
In recent months, Diniz's Peninsula has invested in Dufry AG
, BRF, GAEC Educação SA to diversify
Peninsula's interests outside of Diniz's traditional sweet spot
of retail.
In 2011, Diniz fell out with Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie
, his then-partner at GPA, after he secretly sought to
broker a merger with Casino rival Carrefour. The Carrefour deal
ultimately fell through, allowing Casino to follow through on a
previous agreement to take a majority stake in GPA.
According to the source, proceeds from a deal with Diniz
would help Carrefour take on GPA in Brazil's competitive retail
market. Earlier in the say, a source had told Reuters that
Diniz, 77, was seeking management rights and Atacadão to be
included in the deal.
Still, Carrefour has not ruled out an initial public
offering for the unit, and Diniz's involvement in the business
as an anchor investor could help the plan in terms of visibility
and future valuation, the source said.
($1 = 0.81 euros)
