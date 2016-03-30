* Diniz's Peninsula now owns 8.05 pct of Carrefour SA
* Carrefour has nominated Diniz as a board member
* Carrefour to hold AGM on May 17
SAO PAULO/PARIS, March 30 Peninsula
Participacoes Ltda, the investment vehicle of Brazilian
billionaire Abilio Diniz's family, has raised its stake in
Carrefour SA, just weeks after the French retailer
nominated the tycoon for a board seat.
In a statement on Wednesday, Sao Paulo-based Peninsula said
it had bought an additional 2.98 percent stake in Carrefour
through a web of unidentified controlled entities. It brings the
Diniz family stake in Carrefour to 8.05 percent, it said.
"This investment is in line with the long-term strategy
followed by Península, and reflects the belief in Carrefour's
growth potential," it said.
Carrefour declined to comment.
Peninsula, which oversees more than 10 billion reais ($2.8
billion) in assets, would not say if it wanted other Carrefour
board seats or if it planned to further raise its stake.
The latest purchase means the Diniz family is now
Carrefour's third-largest shareholder, overtaking the 5.8
percent stake held by private equity firm Colony Capital, but
still behind the 8.99 percent held by Groupe Arnault and the
Moulin family's 11.51 percent.
Diniz and his family, who bought a stake in Carrefour's
Brazilian unit more than a year ago, said on March 18 they were
reviewing their earlier decision to maintain their stake in
Carrefour SA unchanged.
The Carrefour Brazil deal was sealed late in December 2014,
and marked Diniz's return to retailing. Diniz is the eldest son
of the founder of GPA, Carrefour's arch rival in Brazil.
In 2011, Diniz fell out with French retailer Casino
, his then-partner at GPA, after he secretly sought to
broker a merger with Carrefour. The deal ultimately fell
through, allowing Casino to take a majority stake in GPA.
On March 18, Carrefour said it would ask shareholders
meeting on May 17 to back the nomination to the board of Diniz,
who has been granted observer status on the board since January.
At 0932 GMT, Carrefour shares were up 3.68 percent at 24.39
euros, outperforming their European sector, which gained
1.55 percent.
($1 = 3.6345 Brazilian reais)
