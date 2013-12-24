* New Brazil boss is financier, IPO specialist
* Brazil is bright spot for Carrefour, but competition
strong
* Brazil business estimated to be worth 7-9 bln euros
* Carrefour has said Brazil IPO is funding option among
others
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Dec 24 The appointment of a financial and
IPO expert to head its Brazilian operations signals Carrefour
may list a stake in that business, as Europe's largest
retailer looks to accelerate growth in a key market without
adding to its debt.
With its core French business on the mend, Carrefour chief
executive Georges Plassat has said he wants to speed up
expansion in the fast-growing emerging markets of Brazil and
China, but has yet to say how.
In October, Plassat signaled he was gearing up for an
offensive in South America's top economy by naming 56-year old
Charles Desmartis to head the holding company controlling all of
Carrefour's Brazilian operations..
Desmartis' mission is to renovate an ageing store network
and take on competitors Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA),
owned by France's Casino, and Wal-Mart.
But after a big drive to cut Carrefour's debt, Plassat is
anxious that any extra investment does not drive borrowings back
higher, leading to speculation of a partial listing in Brazil.
"They must accelerate in Brazil without weighing on the
balance sheet. The idea would be that Brazil finances itself,"
said Raymond James analyst Cedric Lecasble.
"Any solution that would combine an acceleration in Brazil
with a solid balance sheet would be well received by investors."
Desmartis' experience in spearheading the initial public
offering (IPO) of Schlumberger's smart card unit Axalto in 2004
and as head of Carrefour's financial controls since 2011 has
added to speculation that a Brazilian listing is in the works.
"Things are heating up in Brazil. I think an IPO could take
place within six months, provided there is no big macro-economic
incident," said another analyst, who asked to remain anonymous.
Carrefour declined to comment.
The French group would not be alone to float assets next
year as German rival Metro aims to list up to a
quarter of its Cash & Carry Russia business in London by the
second quarter of 2014, according to sources.
Plassat, who has said that an IPO is a funding option among
others in Brazil, has already shown a taste for plans that
involve minimal levels of new financing, having struck a deal
with investors earlier this month to buy a string of shopping
centres at little cash cost to Carrefour.
Brazilian business magazine Exame also said in October that
Carrefour had mandated bankers to prepare for a possible
Brazilian listing.
Analysts estimate Carrefour's Brazilian business is worth
about 7-9 billion euros ($9.6-$12.3 billion) and suggest the
company might float a 25 percent stake. Other options include
listing only property assets and/or finding local partners.
OPTIONS FOR GROWTH
Under Plassat, who took over as CEO in May 2012, large scale
asset sales helped Carrefour cut net debt to 5.9 billion euros
at end-June 2013 from 9.6 billion at end-June 2012.
This also allowed the world's second-biggest retailer behind
Wal-Mart to boost capital expenditure to 2.2-2.3 billion euros
this year from 1.6 billion in 2012, or 2 percent of sales.
Analysts say it will need to find more money to take
advantage of growth opportunities in Brazil and elsewhere.
With sales of 12.5 billion euros in 2012 and 68,000
employees, Brazil is Carrefour's second-biggest market after
France, making 14.5 percent of group sales.
Brazil has been a bright spot for Carrefour at a time of
weak European growth, with like-for-like sales up 8.8 percent in
the third quarter 2013 against 3.1 percent for the group.
By market share, and excluding GPA's Ponto Frio e Casas
Bahia appliance business, Carrefour is now nearly at par in
Brazil with GPA at 14 percent against 11 percent for Wal-Mart.
Carrefour's growth, however, lags that of GPA, which reached
12 percent in the third quarter.
"Carrefour did not give itself the means to build a strong
leadership in Brazil. From 2009 it barely opened any store
beside Atacadao," said PlanetRetail analyst Gildas Aitamer.
In Brazil, Carrefour operates 102 hypermarkets, 41 Barrio
supermarkets, and 93 Cash & Carry Atacadao stores, a chain it
bought in 2007. This compares with over 1,000 stores for GPA,
which earmarked capital spending of 2.02 billion reais for 2013
against an estimated 1 billion for Carrefour.
Analysts suggest Carrefour could step up the expansion of
Atacadao, which they estimate makes over 50 percent of its sales
and profit in Brazil, and which is coming under pressure from
GPA's Assai Cash and Carry brand.
It could also add more hypermarkets, which are still
relatively rare outside Brazil's major cities, while convenience
stores are another potential area for growth as its portfolio of
41 supermarkets is far smaller than GPA's, which had 162 Extra
supermarkets at end-2012 and is expanding its Minimercado chain.
Carrefour has sizeable property assets in Brazil as well,
which Barclays analysts estimate could be worth around 2 billion
euros and which could also be used in a future listing.
Another option could be for Carrefour to team up with
property companies to build and rent offices and shopping malls
on the land it owns next to its hypermarkets.
Carrefour and Brazilian property groups Cyrela and Odebrecht
have kept silent about reports they were discussing the matter.