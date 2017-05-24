PARIS May 24 Carrefour, the world's
second-largest retailer, said on Wednesday it had taken a
preliminary step towards a possible listing of its assets in
Brazil this year.
Atacadão S.A., the parent company of Carrefour's Brazilian
activities, had on Tuesday filed with the Brazilian Securities
Commission (CVM) a draft preliminary prospectus in the context
of its previously-announced plan to list its shares on the Novo
Mercado market, Carrefour said in a statement.
Carrefour shares were up 2.1 percent, among the
top-performing stocks on France's benchmark CAC-40 index
which was down 0.1 percent.
Carrefour has targeted an initial public offering (IPO) for
the Brazilian unit this year, market conditions permitting, in
order to accelerate its expansion in Brazil, which is its
second-largest market after France.
Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz, who is a key Carrefour
shareholder, told Reuters in March that an IPO could take place
in mid-2017, given signs that Brazil's economy was emerging from
the worst recession in its history.
A Carrefour spokeswoman said on Wednesday that the filing of
the prospectus, which contains financial information on
Carrefour's Brazil business, was a preparatory and technical
step ahead of the possible Brazil IPO.
