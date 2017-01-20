(Corrects Best Buy's name in first paragraph)
BRASILIA Jan 20 Carrefour SA
shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and
have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one
of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor
Economico reported on Friday.
The replacement could be announced in the first half of the
year, before two expected IPOs of Carrefour units in Brazil and
France, Valor reported, citing an unidentified source briefed on
the discussions.
Current Carrefour CEO Georges Plassat's term is scheduled to
end in May 2018.
Carrefour has been searching for a replacement, a source
told Reuters in December. Executive search firm Egon Zehnder was
mandated to select potential candidates.
Carrefour, the world's second largest retailer, declined to
comment.
The retailer has been pursuing a recovery strategy focusing
on price and cost cuts along with expansion into smaller
convenience stores, while also renovating its chain of
hypermarkets.
Sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter, reflecting a
weaker performance in its core French market.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jason Neely)