PARIS, March 4 Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, said on Wednesday that Chairman and Chief Executive Georges Plassat was expected to return to work before the end of April, once his recovery from surgery is complete.

The world's second-largest retailer made the announcement on the eve of the release of its 2014 accounts, which the statement said would "attest further progress in the company's continuing turnaround".

The company said on Feb. 9 Plassat would be away for "a few weeks" without providing further details and appointed two deputy CEOs to assist him while he recovered.

"His return to work is expected to occur before the end of April, once his recovery is complete," it said on Wednesday.

Plassat's absence comes as Carrefour is starting to reap the benefits of his efforts to revive the group's core European business.

The group unveiled its 2014 sales in January and Finance Chief Pierre-Jean Sivignon said at the time that 2014 operating income would be in line with an expected 2.38 billion euros. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Leigh Thomas)