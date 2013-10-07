PARIS Oct 7 The era of imperialism in
international retailing is over and store groups must learn to
adapt their brands to win against local competition, the head of
world No. 2 retailer Carrefour said on Monday.
The comments from Georges Plassat come after a string of
international store groups, including Britain's Tesco
and Carrefour itself, have been forced to rein in their
expansion plans after struggling in some foreign markets.
"What foreign retailers often underestimate when assessing
opportunities to expand internationally is the growing power and
sophistication of local competitors," Plassat told The World
Retail Congress.
The challenge for global retailers was thus "how to brand
themselves in different markets" and "local solutions" were
needed to do that.
"When you go to Brazil or China, these people are not
expecting you," Plassat said. "We are not in an imperialist
era."
After a period of selling assets to cut debt, Carrefour,
Europe's largest retailer, is looking at ways to accelerate its
growth in China and Brazil but has yet to decide how, Plassat
told investors in August.
In China, lured by the prospect of a rapidly growing middle
class in the world's second-biggest economy, many foreign firms
have waded into its retail market only to find they lack local
expertise, particularly in building supplier relationships.
In July, Tesco said it would fold its unprofitable business
in China into a state run company as a minority partner,
becoming the latest retailer to give up trying to crack the
country on its own.
This has left world number one Wal-Mart and
Carrefour slugging it out alone, though there have been
suggestions that Carrefour too could be seeking a local partner.
