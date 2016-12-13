PARIS Dec 13 Carrefour has started
searching for a successor to its chairman and chief executive
Georges Plassat, whose mandate at the helm of Europe's largest
retailer expires in May 2018, sources said on Tuesday.
Since taking over as CEO in 2012 Plassat has led a recovery
at Carrefour, focusing on price cuts and accelerating expansion
into convenience stores and renovating stores to boost growth.
Plassat, 67, won a second three-year mandate in June 2015.
Earlier that same year he underwent surgery and named Chief
Financial Officer Pierre-Jean Sivignon and Secretary General
Jerome Bedier as deputy CEOs to assist him.
At the May 2016 AGM Plassat said he was going to prepare his
succession.
"In October Georges Plassat asked the board to start the
process," a source close to Carrefour told Reuters.
Executive search firm Egon Zehnder cabinet has been mandated
to select potential candidates.
"No specific scenario has been retained at this stage, the
process has simply been launched," the same source added
The issue of whether the group will eventually split the CEO
and chairman roles has also yet to be decided.
Plassat is said to favour keeping the same governance
structure and recruiting a successor within the French
retailer's ranks.
The group's top shareholders, which notably include two
famous retail families, however want to keep all options open
for the search.
"It is normal that the big shareholders also look elsewhere.
The process is taking place in good terms with the CEO, even if
the views may diverge", said one source close to the big
shareholders.
The Moulin family, owner of French department store Galeries
Lafayette, is Carrefour's top shareholder with a 11.51 percent
stake, followed by Groupe Arnault with a 8.95 percent stake.
The family of Brazilian retail tycoon Abilio Diniz, has a
8.05 percent stake and private equity firm Colony Capital 5.23
percent.
Another source close to the matter denied recent media
reports that Galeries Lafayette Chairman Philippe Houze could be
eying Carrefour's chairmanship.
"Philippe Houze absolutely does not target the board
chairmanship. It's totally false," the source said.
