PARIS May 17 Carrefour shareholders
on Tuesday voted to grant a board seat to Brazilian billionaire
Abilio Diniz, the French retailer's third largest shareholder.
Over 90 percent of votes cast at Carrefour's annual
shareholders meeting approved the resolution relating to the
appointment.
Diniz, who had been granted observer status on Carrefour's
board in January, owns together with his family 8.05 percent of
the capital of Carrefour and 7.09 percent of its voting rights.
The Diniz family is now Carrefour's third-largest
shareholder, ahead of the 5.23 percent stake held by private
equity firm Colony Capital, but still behind the 8.95 percent
held by Groupe Arnault and the Moulin family's 11.51 percent.
In December 2014, Diniz also purchased a 10 percent stake in
Carrefour's Brazilian unit, lifting it to 12 percent in June
2015. He has an option to raise that stake to 16 percent over
five years.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)